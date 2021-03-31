Turkey's energy import bill down 12.2 pct in February 2021

  • March 31 2021 11:15:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's energy import bill decreased by 12.2 percent to $2.75 billion in February this year compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on March 31.

The overall energy import bill fell last month with an increase in the country's domestic and renewable energy production.

The data shows that Turkey's overall import bill, including energy and other items, totaled $19.3 billion in February, with energy accounting for 14.25 percent of the overall import figures.

The country's crude oil imports also showed a 32.6 percent decrease compared to February 2020.

Turkey imported approximately 1.57 million tons of crude oil last month, down from 2.33 million tons in February 2020.

