Turkey's electricity trade volume up 62.2 pct in June

  • July 04 2021 12:29:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 62.2 percent in June compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

The trade volume in the day-ahead spot electricity market, which began operations in 2015, registered at about 6.68 billion Turkish liras as of June this year, compared to around 4.12 billion liras in June last year.

EXIST reported transactions in the day-ahead market in June of around 16.4 million megawatt-hours.

The highest daily trade volume was recorded on June 30 with 307.89 million liras, while the lowest occurred on June 6 with 171.2 million liras.

The average electricity rate for one megawatt-hour in the day-ahead spot market in June was 402.03 liras.

Turkey's energy exchange company, responsible for operating energy trade, including power and gas commodities, provides counter-party guarantees in its transactions.

