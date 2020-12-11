Turkey's current account balance sees $273 mln gap in October

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of $273 million in October, bringing 12-month rolling deficit to $33.79 billion, the Turkish Central Bank revealed on Dec. 11. 

The figure was a $2.74-billion surplus in the same month last year, while it was down from $1.8 billion deficit previous month, the bank said.

An Anadolu Agency survey on Wednesday showed that economists expected a deficit of $200 million.

A group of 23 economists' estimates for the month ranged between a deficit of $1.2 billion and a surplus of $300 million.

The survey showed the end-2020 current account balance is expected to show a deficit of $34.5 billion.

