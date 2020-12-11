Turkey’s Cappadocia hosted over 87,000 visitors last month

Cappadocia, located in the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir, and a popular tourist hotspot in Turkey, hosted 87,000 visitors in last month amid the ongoing pandemic.



Listed on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, the region hosted thousands of local and foreign visitors in November, wooing them with its historical, cultural and natural beauties as well as various activities, especially hot air balloon tours.



The Zelve Ruins in the region became one of the most popular places where around 25,000 visitors came to see the site, followed by the Göreme Open Air Museum, which hosted 23,000 tourists, and Kaymaklı Underground City, which hosted 12,000 tourists, according to the data of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.



Some 16,000 tourists visited the other centers of attractions in the region in June, while the number of tourists was 80,000 in July and 158,000 in August.



Cappadocia has become a popular destination worldwide in recent years with its famous underground cities, “fairy chimney” volcanic cones and hot air balloon rides, along with churches and chapels carved into rocks, and shelters used during the early years of the Christian faith.



Last year, the Turkish Parliament also ratified a bill that aims to protect the historic fabric of the region. With the approval of the bill, Cappadocia Field Authority will be established that will have the authority to demolish or restore buildings and sell or rent government property in Cappadocia.