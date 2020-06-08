Turkey's auto production tops 415,000 in Jan-May

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Automakers in Turkey produced 415,454 vehicles, including automobiles, light commercial vehicles, and tractors, in January-May, according to a sectoral report released on June 8. 

In the first five months of 2020, Turkey's auto production dropped 35% on a yearly basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Automotive Manufacturers Association.

The report said nearly 80% of manufactured vehicles were exported, marking a 38% annual decline to 331,391 units as most of the country's export markets implemented coronavirus-related lockdown measures.

The country's automotive exports totaled some $9 billion in the five-month period, down 33% from a year ago.

The association also said Turkey's overall auto sales market grew 20% year-on-year to 189,118 vehicles in January-May.

Top international automakers- including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota- have factories in Turkey, one of the world’s top auto sale markets.

In May, the country's automotive production accelerated as coronavirus measures eased and automotive factories reopened by the second week of the month.

The auto industry produced 63,145 vehicles in May, up from 11,164 in April, the report said.

