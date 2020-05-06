Turkey's Aselsan inks weapon system deal with Bahrain

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Leading Turkish defense and tech firm Aselsan is set to export a remote-controlled weapon system to the Gulf state of Bahrain.

Aselsan signed a sales contract with Bahrain to supply the advanced remote-controlled system for naval use, a company statement said Wednesday.

The company aims to maintain its momentum in exports and production this year in line with its record-breaking 2019, it added.

"Aside from the latest sale of the remote-controlled weapon system to the Gulf, Aselsan, present in the market for more than a decade, has provided countries with technological solutions through direct sales, transfer of technology programs, local production, and joint venture companies," the statement said.

Aselsan plans to make further investments and step up its activities in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states in general and Bahrain in particular, it stressed.

Thanks to the defense giant's sustainable growth strategy, Aselsan's remote-controlled weapon system with various configurations is currently being used in 20 countries with both land-based and naval platforms.