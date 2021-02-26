Turkey’s Anzer honey gets geographical indication

  • February 26 2021 15:00:02

ANKARA
Anzer honey, a product of Turkey’s northeastern Rize province, has earned a geographical indication from the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TPTO), authorities announced on Feb. 26. 

A geographical indication is a sign used for products with a specific geographical origin, possessing qualities or reputation essentially based on natural and human factors of their place of origin.

Anzer honey is made in the Anzer Plateau in Rize’s Ikizdere district and has been found to be mentioned in records of the Ottoman period, the provincial governorate said in a statement.

Kemal Ceber, the governor of Rize, pointed out the many advantages of geographically marked products, such as increased brand power and value.

“This recognition holds great value for us, as it will ensure our producers earn more and our consumers get the best product,” he said.

