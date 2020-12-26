Turkey’s ‘Aleph’ makes it to Variety’s top 15 series

  • December 26 2020 07:00:00

Turkey’s ‘Aleph’ makes it to Variety’s top 15 series

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s ‘Aleph’ makes it to Variety’s top 15 series

As the world stayed home and tuned in to their screens to escape the monotony of lockdowns, international series made an unprecedented impact in 2020.

In many ways, the COVID-19 crisis has served as a catalyst for a global content boom that was already well underway, fueled by the continuous growth of global platforms and increased original programming from local TV players.

Preparing a list of the best drama series of the year from all over the world amid pandemic, U.S.-based entertainment magazine Variety’s international staff has included a Turkish production in their special selection.

Directed by Turkish film auteur Emin Alper, “Aleph” has been listed among the top 15 best international series by the magazine, which spoke highly of its storytelling, cinematography, performances and dark soundtrack.

The miniseries is one of the productions that reached many viewers during the quarantine.

Aired jointly by a Turkish streaming platform Blutv and an American TV channel, the series centers around the murders of a serial killer with mystical messages.

Starring Kenan İmirzalıoğlu, Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan and Melisa Sözen, the series has an original story where ambiguities unfold at a heavy tempo.

Some other dramas on the list are South Korea’s “Crash Landing on You,” Singapore’s “Invisible Stories,” Chile’s “La Jauria,” Egypt’s “Paranormal,” and Sweden’s “Partisan.”

Many of the listed dramas refreshed the rating records of major platforms this year and drew much attention from the international market.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey introduces new GSM technology: eSIM

    Turkey introduces new GSM technology: eSIM

  2. Turkey wants better ties with Israel, talks to continue, says Erdoğan

    Turkey wants better ties with Israel, talks to continue, says Erdoğan

  3. Zozo Toledo, Turkey’s first paparazzo, dies of COVID-19

    Zozo Toledo, Turkey’s first paparazzo, dies of COVID-19

  4. Turkey to soon outline key EU reform documents

    Turkey to soon outline key EU reform documents

  5. Turkey to use ‘91 percent effective’ Chinese vaccine, says health minister

    Turkey to use ‘91 percent effective’ Chinese vaccine, says health minister
Recommended
Gaza artists lead efforts to preserve Mamluk houses

Gaza artists lead efforts to preserve Mamluk houses
Historic Halicarnassus walls to come to light

Historic Halicarnassus walls to come to light
2020: A hard year for culture and arts in Turkey

2020: A hard year for culture and arts in Turkey
Restoration of iconic movie theater nears completion, set to open in 2021

Restoration of iconic movie theater nears completion, set to open in 2021
After catastrophic year, Bollywood hopes for a 2021 comeback

After catastrophic year, Bollywood hopes for a 2021 comeback
Exploring art as healer and alchemy

Exploring art as healer and alchemy
WORLD US to require negative virus test for UK arrivals

US to require negative virus test for UK arrivals

U.S. authorities announced on Dec. 24 that passengers arriving on flights from the United Kingdom will need to test negative for coronavirus before departure, the latest restriction imposed due to a new Covid-19 variant.
ECONOMY Central Bank aware of its responsibility on inflation: Ağbal

Central Bank aware of its responsibility on inflation: Ağbal

The Turkish Central Bank is aware of its responsibility in reaching the medium-term inflation target of 5%, said Governor Naci Ağbal on Dec. 25.
SPORTS Avcı aims for first big win with Trabzonspor

Avcı aims for first big win with Trabzonspor

Former Turkish national team coach Abdullah Avcı wants to prove his credentials when his Trabzonspor hosts Galatasaray on Dec. 26 in a Turkish Süper Lig game.