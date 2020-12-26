Turkey’s ‘Aleph’ makes it to Variety’s top 15 series

ISTANBUL

As the world stayed home and tuned in to their screens to escape the monotony of lockdowns, international series made an unprecedented impact in 2020.



In many ways, the COVID-19 crisis has served as a catalyst for a global content boom that was already well underway, fueled by the continuous growth of global platforms and increased original programming from local TV players.



Preparing a list of the best drama series of the year from all over the world amid pandemic, U.S.-based entertainment magazine Variety’s international staff has included a Turkish production in their special selection.



Directed by Turkish film auteur Emin Alper, “Aleph” has been listed among the top 15 best international series by the magazine, which spoke highly of its storytelling, cinematography, performances and dark soundtrack.



The miniseries is one of the productions that reached many viewers during the quarantine.



Aired jointly by a Turkish streaming platform Blutv and an American TV channel, the series centers around the murders of a serial killer with mystical messages.



Starring Kenan İmirzalıoğlu, Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan and Melisa Sözen, the series has an original story where ambiguities unfold at a heavy tempo.



Some other dramas on the list are South Korea’s “Crash Landing on You,” Singapore’s “Invisible Stories,” Chile’s “La Jauria,” Egypt’s “Paranormal,” and Sweden’s “Partisan.”



Many of the listed dramas refreshed the rating records of major platforms this year and drew much attention from the international market.