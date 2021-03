Turkey wins Virtus European Indoor Athletics Championships

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey won the 2021 Virtus European Indoor Athletics Championships, the Turkish Special Athletes Sports Federation announced on March 13.

Turkish athletes bagged 13 medals – six gold, five silver, and two bronze – and were crowned champions with 32 points, the federation said in a statement.

Turkey’s Esra Bayrak was named the best female athlete at the championships, it added.