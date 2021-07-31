Turkey wins 1st-ever Olympic medal in archery, Gazoz claims gold

  • July 31 2021 11:23:00

TOKYO
Turkish archer Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in men's individual archery final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and brought his country its first-ever Olympic medal in archery on July 31. 

Facing world no. 7 Italian archer Mauro Nespoli in the final, Gazoz, 22, won the match 6-4 and bagged gold.

Previously, the Turkish archer faced Japan's Takaharu Furukawa, won the semifinal match 7-3 to reach the final.

World no. 4 Mete Gazoz has two individual Archery World Cup championships, one gold medal in recurve man at Mediterranean Games and has two gold medals in individual at European Youth Championships throughout his career.

