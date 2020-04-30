Turkey welcomes 4.24 mln foreign visitors in Q1

  • April 30 2020 13:11:15

Turkey welcomes 4.24 mln foreign visitors in Q1

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey welcomes 4.24 mln foreign visitors in Q1

Turkey welcomed 4.24 million foreign visitors in the first quarter of 2020, the country’s Culture and Tourism Ministry said on April 30. 

The number of foreigners visiting the country dropped by 22.1% on a yearly basis in the quarter, the ministry data showed.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China last December, tourism and aviation sectors took a backseat

due to restrictions on travel. Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines also suspended all flights till May 28.
COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit.

In the first quarter, Istanbul remained Turkey’s top tourist spot, attracting nearly 55.5% of all visitors - around 2.35 million.

Edirne, in northwestern Turkey, which borders both Bulgaria and Greece, saw the second-highest number of foreigners, with 540,261 in the January-March period.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya followed them with 10.18% or over 431,653 foreign visitors last month.

Some 2.98 million visitors came to Turkey via airways, while 1.16 million chose motorways, 87,712 seaways and 3,503 railways.

Bulgarians accounted for over 9.3% or nearly 393,220 of the visitors, followed by Germans with 8.4% (356,261 visitors) and Georgians with some 7.74% (327,910).

In March, the number of foreign visitors dropped by 67.8% to stand at 718,097, down from 2.23 million in the same month last year.

In the first month of 2020, the tourist number hit the highest January figures with 1.8 million foreign visitors.

In 2019, more than 45 million foreigners entered the country, up from nearly 39.5 million in 2018.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

    Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,081 with 117,589 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,081 with 117,589 total cases

  3. Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

    Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

  4. Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

    Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

  5. Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

    Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak
Recommended
Eight irregular migrants walk some 300 km to reach Istanbul

Eight irregular migrants walk some 300 km to reach Istanbul
Air quality is way better in Istanbul after lockdown

Air quality is way better in Istanbul after lockdown
Turkish, Russian forces hold 7th joint patrol in Syria

Turkish, Russian forces hold 7th joint patrol in Syria
Turkey sends 2nd batch of medical aid to US

Turkey sends 2nd batch of medical aid to US
Kosovo thanks Turkey for medical aid to battle COVID-19

Kosovo thanks Turkey for medical aid to battle COVID-19
Ottoman WWI victory marked

Ottoman WWI victory marked
WORLD Germany bans Hezbollah’s political wing

Germany bans Hezbollah’s political wing

Germany has banned Hezbollah entirely, the Interior Ministry announced on April 30.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank cuts inflation forecast for 2020

Turkish Central Bank cuts inflation forecast for 2020

The Turkish Central Bank on April 30 revised its year-end inflation forecast to 7.4% for 2020, down from 8.2%.

SPORTS Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown

Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown

Three Turkish volunteer organizers decided to organize an online chess tournament amid coronavirus lockdown.