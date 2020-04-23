Turkey Wealth Fund consolidates public insurance firms

  • April 23 2020 10:34:40

Turkey Wealth Fund consolidates public insurance firms

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey Wealth Fund consolidates public insurance firms

The Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) acquired all shares of public insurance companies for 6.54 billion Turkish liras ($936.7 million) to consolidate them under a single roof, the fund said late on April 22.  

The consolidation was a project of the Treasury and Finance Ministry which was announced in December to raise the country's domestic savings rate and grow the non-banking financial services sector, it noted in a press release.

As part of the project, the fund bought shares of Güneş Sigorta, Halk Sigorta, Ziraat Sigorta, Vakıf Emeklilik ve Hayat, Halk Hayat ve Emeklilik and Ziraat Hayat ve Emeklilik.

"As the Turkey Wealth Fund, we highly prioritize this project and consider it to be a milestone on our roadmap in providing capital to Turkey’s strategic investments and supporting the deepening of financial markets," it said.

The Turkey Wealth Fund, founded in 2016, holds all or part of the shares of several Turkish companies including flag carrier Turkish Airlines, telecommunications giant Turk Telekom, state lenders Ziraat Bankasi and Halkbank, oil company Turkish Petroleum and stock market Borsa Istanbul.

Turkey's sovereign wealth fund is ranked the 14th largest among the world's top 15 wealth funds, according to the U.S.-based Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,376 with 98,674 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,376 with 98,674 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Turkeys Central Bank cuts interest rates 100 bps

Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 100 bps
Consumer confidence index down in April

Consumer confidence index down in April

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.6 bln through auction

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.6 bln through auction
Third phase of cash aid program begins

Third phase of cash aid program begins
Turkey launches project to train 1 million software developers

Turkey launches project to train 1 million software developers
Central government gross debt stock hits $223B

Central government gross debt stock hits $223B
WORLD Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.6 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.6 mln

The global coronavirus cases surpassed 2.6 million on April 22, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Turkey Wealth Fund consolidates public insurance firms

Turkey Wealth Fund consolidates public insurance firms

The Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) acquired all shares of public insurance companies for 6.54 billion Turkish liras ($936.7 million) to consolidate them under a single roof, the fund said late on April 22.  
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 