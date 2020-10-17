Turkey wastes one fifth of its food production

  • October 17 2020 09:36:00

Turkey wastes one fifth of its food production

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey wastes one fifth of its food production

Turkey wastes 19 million tons of food, which is one-fifth of the country's food production, annually, the forestry and agriculture minister said on Oct. 16. 

"If we can prevent the food waste by only 2% in our country, we can meet the one-year living expenses of approximately 360,000 families," Bekir Pakdemirli said in an online meeting related to the World Food Day, organized by the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Saying that the pandemic period made critical to accessing food, he noted that Turkey took innovative steps in the agriculture field in this period, such as digital agriculture platform, smart agriculture implementations, the GenBank and ancestry seeds projects.

Turkey feeds 4.5 million refugees and 40 million tourists annually besides its own population, and it is an important responsibility, he recalled.

Viorel Gutu, the FAO's representative in Turkey and sub-regional coordinator for Central Asia, said the hunger has been increasing since 2014 globally, while obesity rates have been increasing at the same time.

All around the world, around 2 billion people cannot access safe, nutritious and enough food, Gutu noted and added that it is necessary to change the production and consumption methods of food.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

    Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

  2. A Schuman Plan for Cyprus

    A Schuman Plan for Cyprus

  3. COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Bursa: Health minister

    COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Bursa: Health minister

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,153 as daily patients increase by 1,812

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,153 as daily patients increase by 1,812

  5. Nearly 15,000 people visit Istanbul’s landmark tower after reopening

    Nearly 15,000 people visit Istanbul’s landmark tower after reopening
Recommended
Armenia continues to commit war crimes: FM Çavuşoğlu

Armenia continues to commit 'war crimes': FM Çavuşoğlu
Virus cases rise in some provinces including Istanbul, Bursa: Minister

Virus cases rise in some provinces including Istanbul, Bursa: Minister

Turkish lawmaker Markar Esayan dies at 51

Turkish lawmaker Markar Esayan dies at 51
107 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in past 30 days: Ministry

107 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in past 30 days: Ministry
Turkey seeks solution-oriented approach by EU to east Med issues

Turkey seeks 'solution-oriented approach' by EU to east Med issues
Turkish, Ukrainian cooperation deepens: Erdoğan

Turkish, Ukrainian cooperation deepens: Erdoğan
WORLD Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states

Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states

Backed into a corner and facing financial strains, President Donald Trump went after his opponent’s family and defended his own struggle to contain the pandemic as he fought to energize his sagging reelection bid in the nation’s Sun Belt. With Election Day looming, Democrat Joe Biden pushed to keep voters focused on health care in the Midwest.
ECONOMY Minister unveils flexible employment package

Minister unveils flexible employment package

Fixed-term contracts that will be brought into law with the new employment bill will be limited to two years, Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk has said.
SPORTS Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor

Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor

Turkish Süper Lig match between Atakaş Hatayspor and Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor, scheduled for Oct. 18, is postponed over multiple coronavirus cases, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Oct. 16. 