Turkey vows to stay vigilant against FETÖ threat

  • July 14 2021 14:11:00

Turkey vows to stay vigilant against FETÖ threat

ANKARA
Turkey vows to stay vigilant against FETÖ threat

It’s not easy to entirely wipe out the FETÖ organization, and Turkey will continue to stay vigilant against coup plotters, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing to eliminate terrorists wherever they are, even outside the borders.

“As we continue our fight against other terrorist organizations without compromise and with determination, we will follow FETÖ until its last member is made ineffective,” Erdoğan told his parliamentary group on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the July 15, 2016, coup attempt that left 251 people dead and more than 2,000 injured.

Turkey held Fethullah Gülen and his FETÖ organization responsible for the coup attempt and launched a big campaign to clear the state apparatus, including the military, justice and all other public offices of clandestine members of the terror organization. Tens of thousands of civil servants were dismissed from their jobs, while those who were found out to be active members of the organization were prosecuted and jailed.

Describing the FETÖ as an insidious organization that can hardly be fully wiped out, Erdoğan vowed that Turkey would continue to stay vigilant against it inside and outside Turkey. “We are after them from both inside and outside. And we are bringing them back to Turkey when we capture them. We have recently brought the FETÖ’s chief financial coordinator in Central Asia,” Erdoğan said.

Turkey is planning security measures in the regions where there is a threat of terrorism, and that’s why the government is strengthening its diplomatic infrastructure and presence abroad, the president explained.

“If we do not establish this strong infrastructure, we know and see through countless examples in our distant and recent history that they will not allow us to live in peace, security and prosperity on these lands. That’s why we don’t look at terrorist organizations and their activities as just ordinary armed structures,” he stated.

“We will continue to be on alert against the PKK and FETÖ. But this is not just the responsibility of the politics. Our 84 million people are part of this national cause,” the president added.

Erdoğan said the July 15 and the martyrs of that night would be commemorated in the most substantial way and called on all the lawmakers to attend the ceremonies.

'Our target is June 2023'

Recalling that the next presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in June 2023, Erdoğan reminded his lawmakers to start working for the polls in their constituencies as soon as the parliament will go to recess.

“As the People Alliance, our goal is June 2023 polls. God willing, our country will mark a new era through the June 2023 elections,” he said, referring to the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The opposition is no capacity to address the problems of Turkey, Erdoğan stated, citing that the AKP was the only political entity that could recover the economy, solve the main problems and undergo reforms in the field of democracy and freedoms when necessary.

The economic and political achievements of Turkey in the past 19 years have shown that the only political party that can build the future of the country is the AKP, Erdoğan said.

Erdogan, 15 July,

TURKEY Turkey passes 60 million-dose mark in vaccinations

Turkey passes 60 million-dose mark in vaccinations
MOST POPULAR

  1. Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

    Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

  2. Turkish authorities considering ways to give boost to vaccinations

    Turkish authorities considering ways to give boost to vaccinations

  3. CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

    CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

  4. Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

    Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

  5. Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss steps to improve bilateral ties

    Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss steps to improve bilateral ties
Recommended
Turkey passes 60 million-dose mark in vaccinations

Turkey passes 60 million-dose mark in vaccinations
Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener

Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener
Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended
Developments unfold in case of high-profile femicide

Developments unfold in case of high-profile femicide
Giant Genoese coat of arms adorning Istanbul’s palace stolen

Giant Genoese coat of arms adorning Istanbul’s palace stolen
Turkey summons Greek envoy to protest ill-treatment meted out to football club

Turkey summons Greek envoy to protest ill-treatment meted out to football club
WORLD Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks

Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks

Sydney’s five million residents will be in virus lockdown for at least another two weeks, state premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on July 14, rejecting calls to tighten restrictions further.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Turkey's Central Bank on July 19 kept its one-week repo rate - also known as the policy rate - steady at 19 percent, in line with market expectations.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Ligs 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish Süper Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish top-tier football league's 2020-21 fixtures were unveiled on July 13. 