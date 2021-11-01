Turkey, US to hold second round of talks for F-35s

ANKARA

Officials from Turkey and the United States will hold a second round of talks for the resolution of the F-35 fighter jet saga, sources from the Turkish Defense Ministry said a day after the two countries’ leaders met in Rome.

“The first meeting was held. Both sides have introduced their perspectives and positions. The second meeting is expected to hold in Washington in the coming months. At the meetings, ways to solve the problem are being discussed,” the Defense Ministry sources were quoted as saying by state-run Anadolu Agency on Nov. 1.

The first meeting was held in Ankara in the past weeks, the sources recalled. Turkey was kicked out from the F-35 joint fighter program because it deployed the Russian-made S-400 air defense systems. The U.S. seized five F-35s Turkey paid around $1.4 billion for.

“We have made our position clear: First, our return to F-35 program, second the delivery of the jetfighters we paid for and if these two options cannot happen: The reimbursement. Talks will continue in this direction,” the sources stated.