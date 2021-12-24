Turkey urges to maintain calm in Libya

  December 24 2021

ANKARA
It is important to maintain calm on the ground and all issues related to elections should be decided by the Libyans within a legal framework and on the basis of a common consensus, the Foreign Ministry said on Dec. 23 over the delay in Libyan elections.

Turkey sees the elections in Libya as an important turning point in the transition process and supports it, the ministry said in a written statement.

Libya’s chief electoral body announced a plan to delay its first presidential elections, slated for Dec. 24, by a month. The plan for the poll has been ruined by disputes over the eligibility of candidates and growing security fears.

It is important that the elections are held in a fair, credible and independent manner, the election results are recognized by all segments in Libya, and the elected government can exercise its powers throughout the country in terms of ensuring the unity and integrity of Libya, the ministry stated.

“Playing a key role in establishing a ceasefire and peace in Libya and advancing the political process, Turkey has been advocating from the very beginning that the elections should be held on a sound legal basis, determined by the broadest possible consensus with the agreement of all relevant institutions, in accordance with the Libyan Political Agreement,” the statement read.

There should not be a legitimacy and governance vacuum in the country for the well-being of the brotherly Libyan people until a new government is formed after the elections, the ministry said. “In this direction, we expect all Libyan parties to act with a sense of responsibility and common sense,” it added.

“Turkey, which has deep-rooted historical and neighborly ties with Libya, will continue to support friendly and brotherly Libya and all the Libyan people without any discrimination and will continue to contribute to the political process led and owned by the Libyans, facilitated by the U.N.,” the statement read.

