Turkey urges restraint to US over protests

  • June 03 2020 15:13:00

Turkey urges restraint to US over protests

ANKARA
Turkey urges restraint to US over protests

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has urged restraint to the United States over ongoing mass protests in reaction to the killing of an unarmed black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

“It’s not acceptable that the police could kill anybody regardless of his race, religion or faith in such a way,” Çavuşoğlu told private broadcaster 24TV in an interview on June 3.

Citing racism as an ongoing problem in the U.S., Çavuşoğlu stressed the need for a proper legal action against the policeman responsible for the death of George Floyd in a bid to ease the conscience of the public.

“Justice must be done in a way that will relieve everyone’s conscience regarding the police who committed this murder,” he stated.

Although the people have the right to protest the incident, Çavuşoğlu said they should at the same time be cautious in not turning them into vandalism. “We do not support vandalism where it happens, not only in the U.S. We hope common sense will prevail soon. We are calling for calm,” he said.

Çavuşoğlu slams Greece over Hagia Sofia

Upon a question, Çavuşoğlu slammed Greece for criticizing the reciting of verses from the Quran at the Hagia Sophia on May 29 as part of celebrations of the 567th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul.

Turkey will not ask for permission from anyone to recite the Quran or make calls to prayer,” he said. “Hagia Sophia has been the property of the Republic of Turkey” since the conquest of Istanbul, he added.

Slamming Greece’s objections to use the Hagia Sophia as “shamelessness,” he said Athens is still “the only European capital lacking a mosque.”

On a question on COVID-19, the foreign minister informed that 562 Turkish citizens died from the novel coronavirus abroad and the corpses of 456 of them have been brought to Turkey for their funeral.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines to start flights to Europe on June 18

    Turkish Airlines to start flights to Europe on June 18

  2. 2 million people hit roads after travel curbs lifted

    2 million people hit roads after travel curbs lifted

  3. Turkey ‘to explore hydrocarbon resources in EEZ over Libya deal’

    Turkey ‘to explore hydrocarbon resources in EEZ over Libya deal’

  4. Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets

    Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets

  5. Libyan PM due in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

    Libyan PM due in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey’s ‘white hat hackers’ clamp down on videos with child abuse content

Turkey’s ‘white hat hackers’ clamp down on videos with child abuse content

Two more cities make masks in public mandatory

Two more cities make masks in public mandatory
Nearly 11 million lira worth of whale vomit seized in Turkey’s south

Nearly 11 million lira worth of whale vomit seized in Turkey’s south
Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets

Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets
Libyan PM due in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

Libyan PM due in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan
2 million people hit roads after travel curbs lifted

2 million people hit roads after travel curbs lifted
WORLD Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy reopens to travellers from Europe on June 3, three months after the country went into coronavirus lockdown, with all hopes pinned on reviving the key tourism industry as the summer season begins.    
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines distributes hygiene kits on planes

Turkish Airlines distributes hygiene kits on planes

Turkish Airlines, which resumed its domestic flights this week, has taken additional measures in flights against the coronavirus.
SPORTS Infantino says player calls for Floyd justice should be ‘applauded’

Infantino says player calls for Floyd justice should be ‘applauded’     

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that footballers in Germany calling for justice for George Floyd during matches deserve applause rather than sanctions.