Turkey to witness weekend of thunder-boomers

ANKARA

Turkey has entered a new wave of precipitations as of June 10, with expectations of rainfalls, downpours and thunder-boomers in the western, central and northern provinces on the weekend, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has said.

“Heavy downpours will dominate the Marmara, Aegean, Central Anatolia and Black Sea regions,” the bureau said in a statement on June 10.

The province of Adana will be one of the rare provinces that will face summer rainfalls in the country’s south.

“The speed of wind in the Central Anatolian, Aegean and the Mediterranean provinces may reach up to 70 kilometers per hour,” it added.

On June 12, mostly cloudy weather will prevail across all 81 provinces.

The country’s west and south may unite with sunny weather back again as of June 13, though meteorologists warn residents of the northern and central provinces to stay prepared for “summer rains” throughout the next week.

Meanwhile, residents of the Central Anatolian province of Konya’s Çumra district were shocked by unexpected snowfall on a summer day on June 9.

The district was hit by violent storms and “walnut-sized hailstones” as snow blanketed the streets for a day.