We will support workers taking unpaid leave: Finance minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey announced on April 7 financial support for employees forced to take unpaid leave amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Our citizens who are on unpaid leave, do not worry. We'll provide salary support for them, too," Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said in a video posted on Twitter.

The government will also provide cash aids this month for a total of 4.4 million families with low income, Albayrak said, adding: "Thus, 2.3 million more families hit financially by the virus will benefit from this support."

Turkey has already taken sweeping steps to protect employment amid the pandemic, including short-term employment allowance.

After originating in China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.