Turkey to stay alert until world cleared of virus: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkey will continue to stay fully alert until the whole world is cleared of the novel coronavirus, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, urging citizens to wear masks at all times when they have to leave home.

“We are pursuing our struggle against the outbreak in a successful way. We are following a positive line in terms of the number of new infection cases, deaths and intubated patients and those in intensive care units,” Erdoğan told members of the decision-making body of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on May 12.

“Although we, as Turkey, mitigated the outbreak, it must be mandatory that we should constantly stay alert until this disease is fully cleared in the world,” he stated.

People should wear masks when they have to go out, Erdoğan said, urging them to strictly abide by social distancing and hygiene rules.