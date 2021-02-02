Turkey to reopen schools on March 1

  • February 02 2021 12:28:00

ANKARA
Turkey will reopen schools for all elementary class students as well as for the students of 8th and 12th grade on March 1, Education Minister Ziya Selçuk has said, stressing that the return to schools would be on a voluntary basis.

“We have decided to reopen all primary schools on March 1. Our elementary school students will go to schools two days a week. Our schools will also be reopened for our 8th and 12th-grade students who will pass [national exams at the end of the semester]. It’s very important for them to get ready for these exams by studying together with their teachers,” Selçuk told at a press conference in Ankara on Feb. 2.

The decision to reopen schools was given at a cabinet meeting under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on late Feb. 1.

Erdoğan announced that primary schools in villages would physically reopen on Feb. 15 when the second semester begins.

Selçuk also gave details about the government’s plan to reopen schools. “Just like last semester, the decision to send the students to schools belongs to our families. Returning to schools will be on a voluntary basis,” he said.

Selçuk also informed that teachers who would return to schools would be administered vaccinations in February.

Turkey had to close its school in mid-November due to an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases. In order to continue education, the government adopted an online education model to impart educations supported by national public broadcaster TRT through its three channels, imparting education to students sitting at home.

