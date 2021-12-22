Turkey to reduce foreign dependency in economy: Minister

ISTANBUL

Turkey will reduce foreign dependency in economy, said the country's industry and technology minister on Dec. 22.

Speaking at an event named Vizyoner' 21 organized by the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD) Mustafa Varank stressed that the country was pushing forward on domestic production.

He also said that Turkey was one of the few countries that noted positive economic growth rates in despite the coronavirus outbreak last year.

“Our main priority is to ensure stability in exchange rates and prices. We will become more resistant to external shocks. We will increase domestic production in every area,” Varank said.

Digitalization was one of the themes of the event. Startup companies and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) in arts were also discussed in the event held in Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul.

As the topic of global warming was on the table, the chairperson of the MÜSİAD, Mahmut Asmalı, said: “The global e-commerce volume is $4.2 trillion this year, and we want Turkey to have a share here.

'Global warming is affecting our lives. MÜSIAD believes that every living creature has the right to a fair life and that this is more important than the interests of a few countries. MÜSIAD pledges support with the condition that the climate change policy is applied equally to all countries. We will be a pioneer in the transformation,” he noted.