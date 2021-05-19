Turkey to mark Youth and Sports Day, commemorate Atatürk

  • May 19 2021 07:00:00

Turkey to mark Youth and Sports Day, commemorate Atatürk

ISTANBUL
Turkey to mark Youth and Sports Day, commemorate Atatürk

Turkey, today on May 19, will celebrate the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, which marks the beginning of the country’s War of Independence and the emergence of modern Turkey, only with online activities due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After a 17-day-long full lockdown, the country has moved to a period of a gradual lifting that will last until June 1. But events with large crowds will not be allowed.

Youth and Sports Minister Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said that all activities to mark the day will be conducted online.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we will stay at home. There will no outdoor activities this year. However, we will have a full online program. No one can keep us from celebrating May 19 with enthusiasm,” he said.

An online photo contest, quizzes, talks with celebrities and online concerts from the ministry’s social media accounts will be organized.

“We will visit Anıtkabir [Atatürk’s mausoleum in the capital Ankara] with youth representatives from all 81 provinces in the morning of May 19, and then President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet the group at the Presidential Complex,” the minister added.

May 19 marks modern Turkey founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s landing in the Black Sea province of Samsun on May 19, 1919.

Following the War of Independence, May 19 wasn’t celebrated as an event until 1936, when Atatürk himself suggested that the day should be remembered with a holiday focusing on the youth.

It became a holiday in 1938 when the “Festival of Youth and Sports” was passed into law. In 1981, to mark the centenary of Atatürk’s birth, the holiday was renamed as “Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.”

TURKEY Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister

Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

    Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

  2. Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

    Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

  3. Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party

    Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party

  4. MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine

    MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine

  5. Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement

    Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement
Recommended
Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister

Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister
Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians

Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians
İYİ Party urges gov’t to take bold steps against Israel

İYİ Party urges gov’t to take bold steps against Israel
MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine

MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine
Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine
Turkey neutralizes PKKs ringleader

Turkey neutralizes PKK's ringleader
Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem
WORLD Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Indian variants: Study

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Indian variants: Study

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines should remain highly effective against two coronavirus variants first identified in India, according to new research carried out by U.S. scientists.
ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term external debt stock at $140.8 bln

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock at $140.8 bln

Turkey's short-term external debt stock amounted to $140.8 billion in March, according to the country’s central bank on May 18. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş seized the Turkish Süper Lig title for the 16th time on May 15 night with a 2-1 win away to Göztepe, clinching the title on goal difference ahead of its Istanbul rival Galatasaray in a tense end to the season.