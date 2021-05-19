Turkey to mark Youth and Sports Day, commemorate Atatürk

ISTANBUL

Turkey, today on May 19, will celebrate the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, which marks the beginning of the country’s War of Independence and the emergence of modern Turkey, only with online activities due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After a 17-day-long full lockdown, the country has moved to a period of a gradual lifting that will last until June 1. But events with large crowds will not be allowed.

Youth and Sports Minister Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said that all activities to mark the day will be conducted online.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we will stay at home. There will no outdoor activities this year. However, we will have a full online program. No one can keep us from celebrating May 19 with enthusiasm,” he said.

An online photo contest, quizzes, talks with celebrities and online concerts from the ministry’s social media accounts will be organized.

“We will visit Anıtkabir [Atatürk’s mausoleum in the capital Ankara] with youth representatives from all 81 provinces in the morning of May 19, and then President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet the group at the Presidential Complex,” the minister added.

May 19 marks modern Turkey founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s landing in the Black Sea province of Samsun on May 19, 1919.

Following the War of Independence, May 19 wasn’t celebrated as an event until 1936, when Atatürk himself suggested that the day should be remembered with a holiday focusing on the youth.

It became a holiday in 1938 when the “Festival of Youth and Sports” was passed into law. In 1981, to mark the centenary of Atatürk’s birth, the holiday was renamed as “Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.”