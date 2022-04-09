Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

  • April 09 2022 07:00:00

Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

ISTANBUL
Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

With traveler confidence taking yet another hit amid the rising cost of living across Europe, Turkey will emerge as the destination of choice for budget-conscious travelers this year, according to GlobalData.

The study by a London-headquartered data and analytics company came at a time when the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine worries people from the local tourism industry that tourist inflows from Russia and Ukraine, two major markets for Turkish tourism industry, may slow this year.

Turkey’s market position is likely to strengthen due to current consumer sentiment, said Craig Bradley, travel and Tourism analyst at GlobalData.

“In a GlobalData third quarter 2021 Global Consumer Survey, 58 percent of respondents said cost was a key influencing factor when booking a trip, making it the leading incentive to book a holiday,” he added.

Many travelers this year will be feeling the financial pinch due to cost of living surges, as well as high fuel and energy prices, and those who usually travel to countries such as Spain, Portugal and France could make the switch this year to the more affordable Turkey, according to Bradley.

Research from GlobalData’s Traveler Spending Patterns database shows that in-destination spending is relatively low in Turkey, despite the average stay for inbound tourists - 9.7 days - being the second-longest in Europe in 2021.

Compared to average inbound expenditure in popular leisure destinations such as Spain and Portugal, travelers could potentially save anywhere between $230 and $770 per trip if they travel to Turkey instead of these destinations, data showed.

Travelers may now drop their more expensive Western European holidays for a sun and beach holiday in one of Turkey’s many resorts, such as Antalya, Dalaman, or Marmaris, GlobalData said.

budget friendly,

TURKEY US President Biden receives Turkeys ambassador

US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  2. ‘Bodies everywhere’: Rockets strike Ukraine evacuation hub

    ‘Bodies everywhere’: Rockets strike Ukraine evacuation hub

  3. Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul

    Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul

  4. Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

    Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

  5. Erdoğan welcomes Baku-Yerevan deal for peace talks

    Erdoğan welcomes Baku-Yerevan deal for peace talks
Recommended
US President Biden receives Turkeys ambassador

US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador
Pandemic situation to improve further in summer, say experts

Pandemic situation to improve further in summer, say experts
Investigation launched over fuel oil leak at industrial facility

Investigation launched over fuel oil leak at industrial facility
Nearly 34,000 birds ringed in 2021

Nearly 34,000 birds ringed in 2021
Over 18 million students go on short break

Over 18 million students go on short break
Turkish fishermen in Black Sea closely watch navy boats

Turkish fishermen in Black Sea closely watch navy boats
WORLD China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China is battling its biggest spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with millions under lockdown and the healthcare system feeling the pressure.
ECONOMY Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Chinese tech giant Tencent will close its game streaming platform, less than a year after authorities blocked a merger that would have powered its drive to take on Amazon’s Twitch.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.