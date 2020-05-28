Turkey to lift inter-city travel restrictions and reopen cafes, parks on June 1

ISTANBUL

President Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 28 Turkey will lift restrictions on intercity travel and allow restaurants, cafes, parks and sports facilities to reopen from June 1 as it eases restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Following a cabinet meeting, he said that restrictions would remain place on the movements of those aged over 65 and under 18.

However, children under age 18 can go out on Wednesdays and Fridays between 2 pm to 8 pm.