Turkey to lift inter-city travel restrictions and reopen cafes, parks on June 1

  • May 28 2020 20:44:00

ISTANBUL
President Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 28 Turkey will lift restrictions on intercity travel and allow restaurants, cafes, parks and sports facilities to reopen from June 1 as it eases restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Following a cabinet meeting, he said that restrictions would remain place on the movements of those aged over 65 and under 18.

However, children under age 18 can go out on Wednesdays and Fridays between 2 pm to 8 pm.

Inter-city train services resume
The bodies of 18 Turkish Cypriots who are due to be sent back to their homeland are still being held in a London mosque weeks after their deaths.
The official reserves of the Turkish Central Bank reached $86.3 billion as of the end of April, the bank announced on May 28. 
The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.