Turkey to impose three-day lockdown in 31 provinces

ANKARA

Turkey will impose a three-day lockdown between May 1 and May 3 on 31 provinces as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on April 27, Erdoğan said that the three-day lockdown in 31 cities will start on May 1.

The president said that on May 1, people will be allowed to go to the nearest markets and grocery stores from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Erdoğan said that the weekend lockdowns are planned to continue until the end of May.

He said a schedule for returning to normal would be announced soon.

Turkey to send virus gear to US

Erdoğan also said that Turkey will send medical gear including protective suits and masks to the United States to help its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The plane carrying medical equipment will depart from Turkey on April 27, he said.