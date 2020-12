Turkey to impose four-day lockdown from Dec 31

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 14 Turkey will impose a four-day lockdown beginning on Dec. 31 to maintain gains against the pandemic.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said the stay-home order would begin at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and run through Jan. 4.