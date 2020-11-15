Turkey to host Russia in UEFA Nations League

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey will host Russia in their fifth game of the UEFA Nations League on Nov. 15.

The match will kick off at Istanbul's Ülker Stadium at 8.00 p.m. local time (1700GMT) and will be refereed by Szymon Marciniak from Poland.

Turkey's Orkun Kökçü and Mert Çetin will miss the game due to their injuries.

In another group game, Hungary will face Serbia at Budapest's Ferenc Puskas stadium.

Russia are at the top of the group with eight points, with Hungary a close second with seven and Turkey in the third spot with three.

Serbia are at the bottom of the group with two points.

Turkey's full squad:

Goalkeepers: Mert Günok (Medipol Başakşehir), Uğurcan Çakir (Trabzonspor), Altay Bayındır (Fenerbahçe)

Defenders: Caner Erkin, Nazim Sangare (Fenerbahçe), Çağlar Soyuncu (Leicester City), Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan (Sassuolo), Zeki Çelik (Lille), Merih Demiral (Juventus), Ozan Kabak (Schalke 04), Ömer Bayram (Galatasaray)

Midfielders: Cengiz Ünder (Leicester City), Efecan Karaca (Aytemiz Alanyaspor), Dorukhan Tokoz (Beşiktaş), Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Milan), İrfan Can Kahveci, Mahmut Tekdemir, Berkay Özcan, Deniz Türüç (Medipol Başakşehir), Okay Yokuşlu (Celta Vigo), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahçe), Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille)

Forwards: Burak Yılmaz (Lille), Cenk Tosun (Everton), Enes Unal (Getafe), Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Dusseldorf)