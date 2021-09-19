Turkey to hold 2 exhibitions in New York next week

  • September 19 2021 10:24:00

Turkey to hold 2 exhibitions in New York next week

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey to hold 2 exhibitions in New York next week

Turkey’s Communications Directorate is set to hold two exhibitions in New York next week.

In a statement on Sept. 18, the directorate said that the exhibitions named American Ottomans and The Legends of Hagia Sophia will open doors for art lovers on Sept. 19.

American Ottomans will be on display until Sept. 25 to give visitors an insight into the Ottoman citizens who went to the US from the mid-19th century and established a world of their own over time.

The Legends of Hagia Sophia, on the other hand, will offer a journey in time that will allow visitors to see Hagia Sophia from a different perspective with its 1,500-year history. It will close on Sept. 24.

TURKEY Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam

    Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam

  2. Prices at markets come under strict scrunity

    Prices at markets come under strict scrunity

  3. Russian influencers amazed by beauty of Muğla province

    Russian influencers amazed by beauty of Muğla province

  4. Undercover cops fine taxi drivers for disobeying rules

    Undercover cops fine taxi drivers for disobeying rules

  5. Turkey to take new steps to help exporters: Erdoğan

    Turkey to take new steps to help exporters: Erdoğan
Recommended
Spanish film director Mario Camus dies aged 86

Spanish film director Mario Camus dies aged 86
French slackliner wows crowd with Eiffel Tower performance

French slackliner wows crowd with Eiffel Tower performance
Rare first printing of US Constitution to be auctioned

Rare first printing of US Constitution to be auctioned
SpaceX all-civilian orbital crew completes historic mission

SpaceX all-civilian orbital crew completes historic mission

Elephant tusk dating back 17 mln years found in Turkey

Elephant tusk dating back 17 mln years found in Turkey
Excavations in Çayönü Mound to shed light on Neolithic era

Excavations in Çayönü Mound to shed light on Neolithic era
WORLD Putin’s party set to retain parliament majority after polls

Putin’s party set to retain parliament majority after polls

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s party was set on Sept. 19 to retain a majority in parliament on the last day of three-day elections in which most Kremlin critics were barred from running.

ECONOMY Carmakers dominate Turkeys top exporters list

Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

Accounting for half of the top 10 companies, automotive firms have dominated Turkey's list of largest exporters, the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) announced on Sept. 18.

SPORTS Turkey, Spain move to European amputee football championship final

Turkey, Spain move to European amputee football championship final

Turkey and Spain booked their place at the European amputee football championship final on Sept. 18.