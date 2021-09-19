Turkey to hold 2 exhibitions in New York next week

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s Communications Directorate is set to hold two exhibitions in New York next week.

In a statement on Sept. 18, the directorate said that the exhibitions named American Ottomans and The Legends of Hagia Sophia will open doors for art lovers on Sept. 19.

American Ottomans will be on display until Sept. 25 to give visitors an insight into the Ottoman citizens who went to the US from the mid-19th century and established a world of their own over time.

The Legends of Hagia Sophia, on the other hand, will offer a journey in time that will allow visitors to see Hagia Sophia from a different perspective with its 1,500-year history. It will close on Sept. 24.