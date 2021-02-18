Turkey to gradually start easing COVID-19 restrictions

  • February 18 2021 08:56:00

Turkey to gradually start easing COVID-19 restrictions

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey to gradually start easing COVID-19 restrictions

Turkey will gradually start easing restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus as of March, the country’s president said on Feb. 17. 

"We are starting the gradual normalization process as of the beginning of March by dividing our provinces into four categories in line with criteria established by our health ministry,” said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex.

“March will be a month when we will cover a lot of ground in terms of vaccination,” Erdoğan added.

He said that provinces will be categorized as “low”, “medium”, “high” and “very high-risk” based on infection rates and the vaccination process. 

The president said some 5.7 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered across the country, adding: “We have made the necessary contacts for [acquiring more] vaccines that we will need in the first place.”

Recalling that the government had announced gradual transition to face-to-face education in schools after the last week’s Cabinet meeting, he said the process was delayed in some provinces due to heavy snowfall.

The process will continue, he added.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

Since last December, Turkey has been implementing curfew on weeknights and a full weekend curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Kiwi-Aussie row erupts over terrorist in Turkey

    Kiwi-Aussie row erupts over terrorist in Turkey

  2. Turkey’s ancient city of Uzuncaburç to be revived

    Turkey’s ancient city of Uzuncaburç to be revived

  3. Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Istanbul

    Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Istanbul

  4. British plan needs to be examined

    British plan needs to be examined

  5. Turkey to receive 100 million doses of China’s vaccine by April end

    Turkey to receive 100 million doses of China’s vaccine by April end
Recommended
Fighting fears of vaccines high up in Turkey’s mountains

Fighting fears of vaccines high up in Turkey’s mountains
EU diplomat praises Turkey’s tackling of climate change

EU diplomat praises Turkey’s tackling of climate change
Turkish, British defense ministers discuss cooperation

Turkish, British defense ministers discuss cooperation
NATO chief condemns PKK killing of Turkish citizens

NATO chief condemns PKK killing of Turkish citizens
Turkey destroyed nearly 13K terrorists since 2015, says Erdoğan

Turkey 'destroyed' nearly 13K terrorists since 2015, says Erdoğan

Motorcycle couriers fight for life on Istanbul’s icy roads

Motorcycle couriers fight for life on Istanbul’s icy roads
WORLD UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

The United Nations on Feb. 17 led calls for a coordinated global effort to vaccinate against COVID-19, warning that gaping inequities in initial efforts put the whole planet at risk.
ECONOMY Turkish cryptocurrency platform sponsors Scottish club

Turkish cryptocurrency platform sponsors Scottish club

Scottish football club Rangers on Feb. 17 became official partners with a Turkish cryptocurrency platform.

SPORTS Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

The Black Sea football club, Trabzonspor, has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to overturn the outcome of the 2010-11 Turkish Süper Lig, in which they finished runners-up, and Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed the championship title, the club’s website announced on Feb. 16.