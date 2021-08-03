Turkey to face S Korea in Tokyo 2020 women's volleyball quarterfinals

TOKYO

Turkey will play against South Korea in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's volleyball quarterfinals on Aug. 4.

The Turkish team on Monday won against the Russian Olympic Committee 3-2 to come third in the Pool B and paired with South Korea from Pool A after a draw.

The quarterfinal match will be played on Wednesday at 0000GMT. All quarterfinal matches will be held Wednesday.



Last 8

Turkey - South Korea

USA - Dominican Republic

Serbia - Italy

Brazil - Russian Olympic Committee



