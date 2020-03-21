Turkey to evacuate students from virus-hit countries

ANKARA

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay announced on March 20 that Turkey will evacuate its students in countries where air traffic has been suspended.

Oktay said o Twitter that students temporarily staying in the U.K., Ireland, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who want to return Turkey, could apply to the country's diplomatic missions by March 21.

The order came from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Oktay added.

"Our citizens will be evacuated with Turkish Airlines in coordination with the ministries of foreign affairs, health and transport and infrastructure," he said.

Oktay also underlined that the students will be held under quarantine in line with the rules set by the Science Board.