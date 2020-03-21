Turkey to evacuate students from virus-hit countries

  • March 21 2020 09:50:00

ANKARA
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay announced on March 20 that Turkey will evacuate its students in countries where air traffic has been suspended.

Oktay said o Twitter that students temporarily staying in the U.K., Ireland, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who want to return Turkey, could apply to the country's diplomatic missions by March 21.

The order came from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Oktay added.

"Our citizens will be evacuated with Turkish Airlines in coordination with the ministries of foreign affairs, health and transport and infrastructure," he said.

Oktay also underlined that the students will be held under quarantine in line with the rules set by the Science Board.

WORLD US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

Two Republican U.S. senators defended themselves on March 20 against heavy criticism, including calls that they resign, for selling large amounts of stock before the coronavirus-induced market meltdown and after closed-door briefings on the outbreak.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $225.8 bln

Central government gross debt stock at $225.8 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government stood at 1.4 trillion Turkish Liras (around $225.8 billion) as of Feb. 29, official figures showed on March 20.
SPORTS Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.