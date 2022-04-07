Turkey to elect 316 MPs in 14 provinces

ANKARA

As the Supreme Election Board (YSK) determined the distribution of deputies by province, a total of 316 deputies will be elected from 14 provinces of Turkey in the next elections.



The decisions taken by the YSK at its meeting on March 24 were published in the Official Gazette on April 5. The YSK said the distribution of 600 deputies according to the provinces and electoral regions was made after the Turkish Statistical Institute announced the population information on Dec. 31 last year.

The YSK reminded that the electoral districts and the number of deputies to be elected by each constituency will be announced within six months at the latest, following the announcement of the general population census results according to Article 5 of the Law on Parliamentary Elections.

According to the decision, the provinces which will elect more than 18 deputies, Ankara and Istanbul as these provinces, were divided into three constituencies, and Izmir and Bursa were divided into two constituencies. Since other provinces have less than 18 deputies, they will enter the elections as a single region.

The voters will elect 36 deputies from three constituencies in Ankara, 98 deputies from three constituencies in Istanbul, 28 deputies from two constituencies in İzmir, and 20 deputies from two constituencies in Bursa.

The number of deputies for Istanbul increased from 97 to 98, and the number of deputies for Bayburt increased from one to two. According to the new figures, the number of deputies for Denizli was reduced from eight to seven, and the number of deputies for Eskişehir was reduced from seven to six. The number of deputies to represent Muş has also decreased from four to three.

While the number of deputies in Antalya increased from 16 to 17, these figures increased from seven to eight in Tekirdağ.