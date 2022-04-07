Turkey to elect 316 MPs in 14 provinces

  • April 07 2022 07:00:00

Turkey to elect 316 MPs in 14 provinces

ANKARA
Turkey to elect 316 MPs in 14 provinces

As the Supreme Election Board (YSK) determined the distribution of deputies by province, a total of 316 deputies will be elected from 14 provinces of Turkey in the next elections.

The decisions taken by the YSK at its meeting on March 24 were published in the Official Gazette on April 5. The YSK said the distribution of 600 deputies according to the provinces and electoral regions was made after the Turkish Statistical Institute announced the population information on Dec. 31 last year.

The YSK reminded that the electoral districts and the number of deputies to be elected by each constituency will be announced within six months at the latest, following the announcement of the general population census results according to Article 5 of the Law on Parliamentary Elections.

According to the decision, the provinces which will elect more than 18 deputies, Ankara and Istanbul as these provinces, were divided into three constituencies, and Izmir and Bursa were divided into two constituencies. Since other provinces have less than 18 deputies, they will enter the elections as a single region.

The voters will elect 36 deputies from three constituencies in Ankara, 98 deputies from three constituencies in Istanbul, 28 deputies from two constituencies in İzmir, and 20 deputies from two constituencies in Bursa.

The number of deputies for Istanbul increased from 97 to 98, and the number of deputies for Bayburt increased from one to two. According to the new figures, the number of deputies for Denizli was reduced from eight to seven, and the number of deputies for Eskişehir was reduced from seven to six. The number of deputies to represent Muş has also decreased from four to three.

While the number of deputies in Antalya increased from 16 to 17, these figures increased from seven to eight in Tekirdağ.

deputy, politics,

WORLD Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

    Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

  2. Turkey reshuffles around two dozen of ambassadors

    Turkey reshuffles around two dozen of ambassadors

  3. Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

    Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

  4. Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

    Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

  5. Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha

    Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha
Recommended
Museum to host works of founder of Turkish painting

Museum to host works of founder of Turkish painting
Nearly 5.6 mln tons of plastic waste produced in Turkey last year

Nearly 5.6 mln tons of plastic waste produced in Turkey last year
Fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts marine traffic

Fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts marine traffic
‘Brand war’ erupts between divorced couple

‘Brand war’ erupts between divorced couple
Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year
Turkey delivers ATAK helicopter to Philippines

Turkey delivers ATAK helicopter to Philippines
WORLD Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino were held in contempt of Congress for their monthlong refusal to comply with subpoenas rendered by the House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

ECONOMY Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Public transport prices, including buses and taxis, have been hiked by 40 percent, while water prices have been increased by 29 percent in Istanbul.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.