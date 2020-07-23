Turkey to distribute masks to students when schools reopen

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Mask will be distributed when schools in Turkey are reopened as planned, the national education minister said on July 22.

“We created an epidemic board in every school for the daily cleaning of school buses. This board will check the cleaning of the school and transportations,” Ziya Selçuk said in an interview with CNN Turk.

Selcuk said the ministry will give washable masks to students free of charge.

“We will not give only once in a year; we will distribute when the times comes. We have no mask problem. We expect students to wear masks everywhere,” he said.

He also said distance education will continue even if schools are opened.

The National Education Ministry announced schools will reopen Aug. 31 for the new academic year.