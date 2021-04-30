Turkey to celebrate May Day under lockdown

ISTANBUL

Turkey will mark International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, under the full nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.



Due to the full lockdown implemented across Turkey, rallies will not be held, but May Day will be celebrated “symbolically” in various cities.



A limited number of members from several labor unions will commemorate victims of the May 1, 1977 massacre by leaving flowers close to Taksim Square.



Members of the unions will also lay a wreath in Taksim Square.



On May 1, 1977, unidentified snipers opened fire on a crowd of hundreds of thousands of people in Taksim Square. The stampede left 41 people dead.



Meanwhile, the Republic Monument in the square was covered with barriers while riot police teams were stationed around the monument in line with the security measures.



While the area was closed to pedestrians, security measures were also increased at metro entrances and exits.