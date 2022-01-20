Turkey tells CoE Kavala case runs in due process of law

  • January 20 2022 12:05:00

Turkey tells CoE Kavala case runs in due process of law

ANKARA
Turkey tells CoE Kavala case runs in due process of law

Turkey has notified the political body of the Council of Europe (CoE) that a case against Turkish businessman Osman Kavala is continuing in due process of law and the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the case have been implemented.

Ankara on Jan. 19 sent its official response to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which voted in early December 2021 in favor of launching an infringement process against Turkey for not releasing Kavala from the prison despite the ruling of the ECHR.

Kavala, a businessman and civil society activist, has been in jail for more than four years on the charges of financing the 2013 Gezi protests and playing a role in the 2016 coup attempt. He is the only jailed suspect of the Gezi and Çarşı cases, which were combined in 2020. Although Kavala was acquitted of charges over the Gezi protests, his detention continued because of other charges against him.

According to private broadcaster NTV, Turkey’s official response was prepared by the Justice Ministry and conveyed to Strasbourg, where the Council of Europe has its main offices, via the Foreign Ministry. The response noted that Turkey had implemented a ruling by the ECHR on Kavala but the court had decided to extend his imprisonment because of other charges against him.

A heavy panel court in Istanbul denied Kavala’s appeal for release in the latest hearing on Jan. 17.

The Committee of Ministers will review Turkey’s response at a meeting on Feb. 2 and send it to the ECHR for further assessment.

TURKEY Turkey, El Salvador leaders meet to boost ties

Turkey, El Salvador leaders meet to boost ties
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

    Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

  2. Turkey, Armenia mull further steps for ‘full’ normalization: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey, Armenia mull further steps for ‘full’ normalization: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

    Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

  4. Atatürk’s favorite food okra, not dried beans, says historian

    Atatürk’s favorite food okra, not dried beans, says historian

  5. Turkey-EU working on elements of positive agenda: Envoy

    Turkey-EU working on elements of positive agenda: Envoy
Recommended
Turkey, El Salvador leaders meet to boost ties

Turkey, El Salvador leaders meet to boost ties
Turkey-EU working on elements of positive agenda: Envoy

Turkey-EU working on elements of positive agenda: Envoy
Turkey, Armenia mull further steps for ‘full’ normalization: Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, Armenia mull further steps for ‘full’ normalization: Çavuşoğlu
FX protected deposit accounts reach 163 bln Liras: Erdoğan

FX protected deposit accounts reach 163 bln Liras: Erdoğan

40,000 birds live in Meriç Delta: Officials

40,000 birds live in Meriç Delta: Officials
Number of cases may peak during holiday, experts warn

Number of cases may peak during holiday, experts warn
WORLD Biden says Putin will pay ’dear price’ if he invades Ukraine

Biden says Putin will pay ’dear price’ if he invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thinks Russia will invade Ukraine and warned President Vladimir Putin that his country would pay a “dear price” in lives lost and a possible cutoff from the global banking system if it does.
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Turkey’s central bank on Jan. 20 has kept interest rates steady on Jan. 20. 
SPORTS Hull celebrate Acun Ilıcalı with Blackburn win

Hull celebrate Acun Ilıcalı with Blackburn win

Championship side Hull City celebrated the arrival of new owner Acun Ilıcalı with an impressive 2-0 win against promotion-chasing Blackburn on Jan. 19. 