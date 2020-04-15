Turkey supports mask, disinfectant production in Serbia

BELGRADE- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s state-run aid agency supports the production of masks and disinfectants in Serbia, as part of fight against the

coronavirus.



Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) donated sewing machines and necessary materials for the production of masks, soaps, and disinfectants as part of the project launch by the Hatice Women's Association in Novi Pazar, the largest city in the Sandzak region of Serbia.



Some 20,000 masks, hundreds of soaps and disinfectants have so far been produced and distributed among the people of the region.



Amila Licina, the president of the association, said they wanted to contribute in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.



"We volunteered in the production of masks and disinfectants with contributions of TİKA. We thank the Turkish people and TIKA for their help and support," said Licina.



Hatice Women's Association was formed in 2018 with an aim to empower women.



