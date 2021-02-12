Turkey starts vaccination for people aged 65

  February 12 2021

Turkey starts vaccination for people aged 65

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey has started on Feb. 12 administering the coronavirus vaccine on people aged 65 and above, the nation's health minister said.

"The vaccination for our citizens over the age of 65 begins tomorrow morning. The spouses of our citizens over the age of 65 can also be vaccinated if they are over the age of 60," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

According to the Health Ministry's latest data, Turkey has vaccinated over 2.88 million people since the start of the vaccination drive.

The second dose of the vaccine is administered 28 days apart and those who recovered from COVID-19 will not be vaccinated in four to six months following their recovery.

