Turkey sent virus aid to 138 countries: Erdoğan

  • July 04 2020 16:38:00

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey to date has sent medical aid to 138 countries to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic, said Turkey’s president on July 4. 

"We have sent medical equipment and supplies to 138 countries, regardless of religion, language, race, or region," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the inauguration ceremony for a new state hospital in Istanbul.

Telling how Turkey's exemplary efforts against the virus laid the groundwork for new opportunities in medical tourism, he added, "We’re determined to make Turkey the health center of three continents," meaning Asia, Europe, and
Africa, with Turkey at their hub.

"Thanks to the measures we took and the methods we developed, we’re among the countries that survived the epidemic with the least loss of life," he said.

Touching on the new Kartal State Hospital, Erdoğan said that it is expected to see some 100,000 surgeries a year, cancer surgery in particular.

