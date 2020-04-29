Turkey sees peak point of COVID-19 outbreak: Minister 

  • April 29 2020 18:39:00

Turkey sees peak point of COVID-19 outbreak: Minister 

ANKARA
Turkey sees peak point of COVID-19 outbreak: Minister

Turkey is at the peak point of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on April 29. 

“I can say that we are at the peak period, but we are seeing a fall,” in the number of cases, he said at a press conference, adding that risk of a new wave is possible if the current measures are not followed. “But such a thing cannot happen with these measures.”

The government will to these measures throughout May, he noted.

“The issue of whether our adults over the age of 65 can go out in the sense of close distance without using a vehicle for a few hours has come to the agenda. We talked about it, but it is not certain [yet],” he said.  

“We are at a point in which the number of recovered patients has doubled the new COVID-19 cases,” said the minister. 

He said the method Turkey is following, which it calls “filiation,” has been a key factor in success, along with early treatment, adding that they followed 464,434 people as part of these measures.

Turkey took the outbreak under control by taking early measures and practicing three principles: Prevention, detection, and rapid treatment, he said. 

The bed occupancy rate in the hospitals has fallen from 60 percent to 30 percent, Koca said.

Some 7,428 health workers have been infected with the virus, 6.5 percent of overall cases, he stated.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

    Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,081 with 117,589 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,081 with 117,589 total cases

  3. Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

    Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

  4. Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

    Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

  5. Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

    Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak
Recommended
Turkey’s vice president marks Ottoman victory in WWI

Turkey’s vice president marks Ottoman victory in WWI
Turks spending more time on social media in lockdown: Survey

Turks spending more time on social media in lockdown: Survey
Historical Istanbul mosque robbed by thieves

Historical Istanbul mosque robbed by thieves
Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak
Turkey extends remote education until May 31

Turkey extends remote education until May 31
Mosque lights tell faithful to stay home

Mosque lights tell faithful to stay home
WORLD US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops

US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops  

The United States reported its millionth coronavirus case as hard-hit European countries took tentative steps towards lifting lockdowns, with masks mandatory in all German shops from April 29.    
ECONOMY Summer houses in Turkey well sought after amid pandemic: Expert

Summer houses in Turkey well sought after amid pandemic: Expert

Demand for summerhouses and other types of single-detached dwellings has risen due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an executive of a real estate appraisal portal.
SPORTS Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Retesting of a Turkish runner’s samples have led to her being retroactively disqualified from the 2012 Olympic Games. Gülcan Mıngır had competed in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in London.