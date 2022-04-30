Turkey, Saudi Arabia show common will to enhance relations: Erdoğan

  • April 30 2022 14:29:00

ANKARA
Turkey and Saudi Arabia have demonstrated common will to develop bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect and trust, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 30. 

Speaking to journalists on the presidential plane returning from Saudi Arabia, Erdoğan said two countries are determined to continue this effort for the common interests and stability of the region.

"I believe my visit will herald a new era in the ties between our two countries. We have demonstrated our common will to enhance ties," he said.

Erdoğan also announced that Turkey would support Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh.

