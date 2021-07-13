Turkey rescues 5,693 irregular migrants in 1st half of 2021

  • July 13 2021 16:09:00

Turkey rescues 5,693 irregular migrants in 1st half of 2021

ISTANBUL
Turkey rescues 5,693 irregular migrants in 1st half of 2021

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 5,693 irregular migrants, most of whom were pushed back by Greece, from the Aegean and Mediterranean seas in the first half of 2021.

According to figures released by Turkish Coast Guard, 4,670 were pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greece were rescued between January and June. Coast Guard teams also rushed to the aid of the 1,023 others who were stranded due to engine failure, collisions with rocks, or leaking in water while trying to cross the sea.

In addition to rescue operations, the teams caught 1,243 irregular migrants in the first half of 2021. The largest number of rescue operations for irregular migrants, who were pushed back or stranded, were held in İzmir.

Between January 2020 and March 2021, the U.N. documented 300 reported incidents of illegal expulsions around the Aegean islands and Greece’s northeastern Evros land border with Turkey.

Several migrant support groups in May filed a complaint at the European Court of Justice against Frontex, the EU’s border monitoring agency.

A top EU official has told the BBC that the Greek government must stop the illegal deportation of migrants arriving on the country’s borders.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansonn, said that the “very well founded” reports of ‘pushbacks’ at sea and on land were “violations of fundamental European values.”

Asked about the issue earlier this month, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Kathimerini daily: “I reject the concept of pushbacks... this word does not exist in my vocabulary.”

TURKEY CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

    Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

  2. Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray

    Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray

  3. Delta variant spreading fast in Turkey, warns minister

    Delta variant spreading fast in Turkey, warns minister

  4. Turkey keeping watch over potential migrant influx from Afghanistan: Defense Minister

    Turkey keeping watch over potential migrant influx from Afghanistan: Defense Minister

  5. Istanbul’s population more than 75 countries despite slight decline

    Istanbul’s population more than 75 countries despite slight decline
Recommended
CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church
Delta variant spreading fast in Turkey, warns minister

Delta variant spreading fast in Turkey, warns minister
MHP leader denies claims of fracture created in People’s Alliance

MHP leader denies claims of fracture created in People’s Alliance
Mount Nemrut welcomes 30,000 visitors in month

Mount Nemrut welcomes 30,000 visitors in month
Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US
Pandemic further deteriorates situation of refugees in Turkey: ECHO official

Pandemic further deteriorates situation of refugees in Turkey: ECHO official
WORLD Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

Hundreds of people protested in Georgia on July 12 for a second day in a row, demanding the government of the ex-Soviet nation resign over the death of a journalist who was attacked and beaten by anti-LGBT protesters.

ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output soars 40.7% in May

Turkey's industrial output soars 40.7% in May

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 40.7% in May compared to the same month last year, the country’s statistical authority announced on July 13. 
SPORTS Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Ticket prices for this fall’s Formula One Turkish Grand Prix were revealed on July 12, ranging from about 300 to 3,300 Turkish liras ($35-$382) with a discount for early purchases.