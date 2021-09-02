Turkey rescues 172 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

İZMİR/KOCAELİ-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued a total of 172 asylum seekers off İzmir province since Aug. 30.

On Aug. 29, 72 asylum seekers were rescued near Menderes district in İzmir after being pushed back by Greek coastal authorities.

On Aug. 30, 32 asylum seekers pushed back by Greek authorities were rescued off Çeşme district and 30 asylum seekers who requested help off Karaburun district were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard.

The Turkish Coast Guard also rescued 31 asylum seekers near Dikili district and seven others off Foça district on Aug. 31.

After routine checks, they were taken to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Meanwhile, at least four irregular migrants were held in Turkey’s Kocaeli province early on Sept. 2.

They were caught in a bus at a security checkpoint and police also arrested the driver.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.