Turkey reports first coronavirus death, 89 year old man

  • March 18 2020 00:04:00

ANKARA
AA Photo

Turkey reported its first fatality from a coronavirus infection on late March 17, an 89-year-old man.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the deceased was an 89-year-old man.

The minister's remarks came during a news conference in capital Ankara.

Koca also confirmed 51 new coronavirus cases in Turkey, bringing the total to 98.

There were 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country by early March 17.

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report an outbreak of coronavirus.

Since then, the government has ramped up measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, including the closure of places where people gather.

