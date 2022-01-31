Turkey reports 93,261 new coronavirus cases, 182 more deaths

  • January 31 2022 20:10:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 93,261 in the past 24 hours, and 182 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 31.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 93,438 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 435,513 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 141.9 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 57.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 25 million.

 

