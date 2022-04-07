Turkey reports 9,354 new coronavirus cases, 36 more deaths

  • April 07 2022 19:36:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 9,354 in the past 24 hours, and 36 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on April 7.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 10,885 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 215,229 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 147.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.6 million.

