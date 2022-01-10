Turkey reports 82,180 new coronavirus cases, 174 more deaths

  January 10 2022

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 82,180 in the past 24 hours, and 174 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 27.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 83,225 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 424,164 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 141.4 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 57.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 24.6 million.

