Turkey reports 22,687 new coronavirus cases, 198 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 22,687 in the past 24 hours, and 198 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Dec. 7.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 24,366 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 355,317 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 121.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 56.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 50.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 12.4 million.