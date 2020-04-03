Turkey reports 22,687 new coronavirus cases, 198 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 22,687 new coronavirus cases, 198 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 22,687 new coronavirus cases, 198 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 22,687 in the past 24 hours, and 198 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Dec. 7.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 24,366 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 355,317 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 121.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 56.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 50.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 12.4 million.

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

TURKEY Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals

Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals
MOST POPULAR

  1. Southern provinces record sharp rise in new virus cases

    Southern provinces record sharp rise in new virus cases

  2. British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

    British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

  3. Aegean tourism hotspots flooded by heavy rains

    Aegean tourism hotspots flooded by heavy rains

  4. Sea taxis in Istanbul in service, awaiting customers

    Sea taxis in Istanbul in service, awaiting customers

  5. Turkey, Qatar sign 15 agreements to boost bilateral cooperation

    Turkey, Qatar sign 15 agreements to boost bilateral cooperation
Recommended
Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals

Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals
Turkey, Qatar sign 15 agreements to boost bilateral cooperation

Turkey, Qatar sign 15 agreements to boost bilateral cooperation
‘CHP will vote against gov’t’s 2022 budget’

‘CHP will vote against gov’t’s 2022 budget’
Turkovac ‘effective’ against Covid-19, initial data shows

Turkovac ‘effective’ against Covid-19, initial data shows
Aegean tourism hotspots flooded by heavy rains

Aegean tourism hotspots flooded by heavy rains
British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination
Tons of drugs seized in 2021, minister reveals

Tons of drugs seized in 2021, minister reveals
WORLD Western powers determined Ukraine sovereignty must be respected

Western powers 'determined' Ukraine sovereignty must be respected

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States expressed "determination" during a phone call on Dec. 6 that Ukraine’s sovereignty should be respected, the French presidency said.

ECONOMY EU ministers agree to uplift minimum wages

EU ministers agree to uplift minimum wages

EU ministers on Dec. 6 agreed on measures to better protect wage levels in Europe and give workers more power to oppose low pay.
SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.