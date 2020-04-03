Turkey reports 20,033 new coronavirus cases, 187 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 20,033 in the past 24 hours, and 187 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Dec. 6.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 25,611 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 354,269 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 121 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 56.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 50.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 12.4 million.

TURKEY Erinç Sağkan elected as new chair of TBB

Erinç Sağkan elected as new chair of TBB
WORLD Pope calls neglect of migrants shipwreck on Lesbos visit

Pope calls neglect of migrants 'shipwreck' on Lesbos visit

Pope Francis on Dec. 5 returned to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, calling the neglect of migrants the "shipwreck of civilisation".

ECONOMY Moody’s revises up GDP forecast

Moody’s revises up GDP forecast

International credit rating agecny Moody’s has revised up its Turkey growth forecast for this year from 9.2 percent to 11 percent.
SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.