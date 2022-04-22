Turkey reports 2,898 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

  • April 22 2022 19:46:00

Turkey reports 2,898 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey reports 2,898 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,898 in the past 24 hours, and 15 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on April 22.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 19,693 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 149,252 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 147.4 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 53 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.7 million.

TURKEY Turkey reports 2,898 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

Turkey reports 2,898 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad

    Turkish chains eyeing to open branches abroad

  2. Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

    Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

  3. Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

    Train services between Istanbul, Sofia starting soon

  4. Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

    Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

  5. Defense minister urges Greece to respond to Turkey’s call for ‘friendship’

    Defense minister urges Greece to respond to Turkey’s call for ‘friendship’
Recommended
PKK affiliated group carried out attacks in Istanbul, Bursa: Soylu

PKK affiliated group carried out attacks in Istanbul, Bursa: Soylu
Defense minister urges Greece to respond to Turkey’s call for ‘friendship’

Defense minister urges Greece to respond to Turkey’s call for ‘friendship’
Visits by Syrian during Eid holiday restricted

Visits by Syrian during Eid holiday restricted
CHP leader to stay in dark for a week in protest of electricity prices

CHP leader to stay in dark for a week in protest of electricity prices
Turkey summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s statements on anti-terror op

Turkey summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s statements on anti-terror op
Famous Russian Turkologist dies aged 86

Famous Russian Turkologist dies aged 86
WORLD Hong Kong Disney opens as COVID eases; Shanghai deaths rise

Hong Kong Disney opens as COVID eases; Shanghai deaths rise

Hong Kong relaxed pandemic restrictions on Thursday, with Disneyland and museums reopening and nighttime restaurant dining resuming as the city’s worst COVID-19 outbreak appears to be fading.

ECONOMY Consumer morale index drops to 67.3 this month

Consumer morale index drops to 67.3 this month

Turkey’s consumer confidence posted a 7.3 percent decrease in April, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) yesterday.
SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.